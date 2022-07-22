MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Friday morning, Gulf Coast!

The showers have moved out of the viewing area. The severe threat has ended, but some of the storms today could have some gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. We should see a break in the rain for a bit, but then more wet weather will come by the afternoon hours. There is a 60 percent chance that rain will find you today, and temperatures will stay cooler because of this rainfall with highs in the mid- to upper-80’s. Tonight, temperatures will slowly drop into the mid-70’s with partly cloudy skies.

Your Saturday will include a lower rain chance at 30 percent with very seasonable highs in the upper-80’s and low-90’s. We will have scattered storms throughout the next week with a return to a more typical summertime pattern. Highs will remain in the upper-80’s and low-90’s with our warmest day coming on Sunday with highs reaching into the mid-90’s. You can expect a low risk of rip currents this weekend along the Gulf Beaches after the moderate risk of rip currents today!

Enjoy the weekend!