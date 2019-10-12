Cooler temperatures today, scattered morning showers and thunderstorms

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend Gulf Coast!

Today’s weather will again revolve around the cold front that we have been tracking for the past several days. It is expected to move through a lot of the region this morning and stall somewhere in the Florida Panhandle. Because of this stalling, our area will see a wide range of temperatures today. Folks west of I-65 and north of I-10 will see highs in the 60s and 70s, where people in the Florida Panhandle will see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A couple of showers and thunderstorms will stick around this morning ahead of the front.

Next week gets a bit tricky as this stalled front starts to move north through our area as a warm front. This will cause the rain chances to bump up the first half of next week. Then by Thursday, another cold front is forecast to move back through, leading to some more cooler temperatures.

There is a MODERATE RISK of rip currents at the beaches today, so stay safe and heed the advice of local beach authorities.

There are a couple of areas we are watching in the tropics as well as Subtropical Storm Melissa, but none are a threat to us.