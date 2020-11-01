Cooler temperatures through midweek

Mobile, Ala (WKRG) – Well, we had another cold front pass our area today that will usher in MUCH cooler air tonight and for the next couple of days. Tonight will be colder with lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s in our inland communities and mid-to-upper 40’s south of I-10. The brisk wind will stick around as well at 10 to 15 mph, so wind chill values will likely be in the 30’s for most spots.

Tomorrow inland counties will struggle to get out of the 50’s but most will stick in the lower 60’s with sunshine and blue skies! There is small craft advisory in place for Mobile Bay, Mississippi Sound and coastal waters.

The cooler air will stick around through midweek. We will warm up a tad bit late in the week with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s.

We are tracking Eta in the Caribbean, but it is not currently an imminent threat to the Gulf Coast. We will keep watching and keep you posted if anything changes! For the most detailed and up-to-date information: https://www.wkrg.com/top-stories/tracking-eta/