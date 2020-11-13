Cooler start with clear skies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning! Starting off with a few areas of patchy fog forming over the bay from the cooler air moving over the warmer water. A cold front has moved through the region allowing for some drier air to settle into the Gulf Coast. This will lead to a nice end to the work week!

We are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 50s for our inland communities and upper 50s by the coast. We will be warming up to the upper 70s this afternoon will stellar blue skies. Highs pressure will stay in charge leading to sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Saturday will stay nice and quiet. A cold front will move through the region Sunday afternoon bringing a few extra clouds. Rain will be lacking with this front. Get ready for sweater weather! Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 60s early next week with morning lows dipping into the 40s.