Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We start off cooler again this morning with temps in the 40’s ad 50’s and clear skies. Winds are currently out of the northeast at 5-10 mph with low humidity.

Throughout the day, winds will shift back to southerly which will bring in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. So we will see a couple of clouds, higher humidity, and highs in the lower 80’s north of I-10 and upper 70’s at the coast. Tonight, lows will be more mild in the 60’s.

Starting Friday, we bring in a more unsettled pattern thanks to several approaching systems that will stall to our west. Not everyone will see rain every day, but scattered showers and storms (between 20% and 40%) are possible each day through at least the middle of next week. Temps will stay warm in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.