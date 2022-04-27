Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday Gulf Coast!

We are starting out cooler this morning in the wake of the cold front that passed yesterday. Temps are in the 40’s and 50’s for most with clear skies and a northerly wind that is pumping in cooler and drier air.

Throughout the day, skies will stay clear with tons of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 70’s with low humidity. Tonight, lows will drop to the 40’s and 50’s under clear skies.

We stay mostly rain free through the week with only a small rain chance Friday and Saturday. Sunday brings a few more showers and storms. Highs will gradually warm into the mid-80’s with lows in the 60’s.