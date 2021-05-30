Cooler Start, Clear and Comfortable Afternoon

Monday is Memorial Day, a day we honor the men and women who died in military service. Are you remembering someone who died while defending our country? At Veteran’s Memorial Park in downtown Pensacola the names of those who died in the Vietnam War are inscribed on the Wall South. There are other memorials and statues in the park in honor and remembrance of the men and women who have died in other wars… too many wars.

We’ve been through battles of sorts in this country in the past year. While not equating those battles to the horror of war, we have been in some serious fights. We’ve battled Covid-19 and all that goes with it. We’ve battled economic distress, social injustice, social unrest. Sometimes, we’ve battled each other.