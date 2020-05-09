Cooler Saturday ahead, Nice Mother’s Day for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cloud cover will lessen through the overnight hours as cooler and drier air begins to move south. Overnight lows will fall back into the lower and middle 50s. Breezes will be steady and out of the north.

Scattered clouds will linger through Saturday as a cooler air mass settles in. Temperatures will run well below average. Highs will range from the lower and middle 70s. High pressure will build into the region with very dry air. Skies will become completely sunny by Mother’s Day Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. The weather pattern will remain quiet with a slow warming trend through next week. Temperatures will run close to average Monday through Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Rain chances will rise again by the end of next week.