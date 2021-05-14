Cooler mornings into the weekend, Warm and pleasant afternoons

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Low humidity continues to hold strong over the region with sunny skies for the region.

An area of high pressure will remain in firm control as we move into the evening and overnight hours. Breezes will stay light through the night. Temperatures will cool quickly with lows bottoming out in the 50s for much of the Gulf Coast. Skies will remain mostly clear.

The weather pattern will remain quiet and seasonable through the weekend. Breezes will turn south and southeast during the afternoon hours. Highs will climb into the lower 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. Expect a few passing clouds for the afternoon hours.

The pattern will change next week. Deeper moisture will begin to arrive with a more pronounced south wind. This will lead to higher humidity and some patchy morning fog. Afternoon highs will top off in the middle 80s and lows will bottom out in the upper 60s. Expect isolated showers and storms during the afternoon hours.