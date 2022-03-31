MOBILE, Ala. – After a rough Wednesday night of severe thunderstorms, the Gulf Coast has settled into the lovely weather. This looks to continue into the end of the work week.

High pressure will build into the region. Mostly clear skies will carry with us through the evening. Winds will remain light and out of the north and northeast. Temperatures will run noticeably cooler tonight. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s.

Friday is looking stunning for the Gulf Coast. Aided by ample sunshine, highs will reach the middle 70s.

Another cold front will sweep through the region Saturday. A few showers will be possible mainly for the coast. Highs will hold in the middle 70s. This will be followed by several days of quiet, tranquil weather.

Another batch of showers and storms will move in Tuesday. Currently, it is too early to determine any severe weather risk. We will keep you updated.