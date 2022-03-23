MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a rough stretch of weather, things are looking up weather wise for the Gulf Coast. Get set for a lovely stretch of sunshine.

The cold front that sparked a round of severe storms Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning will continue moving east. Drier air will continue settling in for the evening. Winds will run lighter out of the west and northwest. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 40s under a mostly clear sky.

After the cool start Thursday morning, temperatures will rebound nicely to around 70 by the afternoon. Another weak cold front will approach by the evening. Clouds will increase, but the atmosphere will remain mostly dry. We anticipate only a slim rain chance Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Stellar weather will continue into the weekend and early next week. Highs will climb into the middle 70s with morning lows in the middle 40s. If you don’t have plans to get outside…make some!