MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a stormy Easter Weekend, the Gulf Coast can finally look forward to longer stretch of quiet, comfortable weather.

A cold front moving through the Gulf Coast will clear the region this evening. Any clouds associated with the front will clear out after sunset. A breezy wind out of the north will continue with temperatures dropping. Much of the area will fall below seasonable levels. Morning lows Tuesday will hold in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We are set up for some gorgeous weather! High pressure will move in a stick around for a while. Tuesday is looking nice with highs reaching the lower 70s. Winds will relax through the day.

The air mass will continue to slowly modify over the next few days. Highs will reach the upper 70s Wednesday and near 80 by Thursday. A few more clouds will dot the skies by the end of the week. Highs will reach the lower and middle 80s by the weekend.