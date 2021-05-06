Cooler mornings ahead, Rain holds off until next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Lower humidity and sunny skies made for an excellent Thursday on the Gulf Coast. This nice weather looks to stick around for the rest of the work week.

Mostly clear skies will continue through the evening and into the night. Breezes will stay light and generally out of the north. Temperatures will run a shade below seasonal norms. Overnight lows will range from the lower 50s inland to lower 60s at the coast.

Another cold front will slide through the region Friday. It will have little to no impact for Friday’s weather. Skies will stay mostly sunny with even drier air moving in. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s. Even cooler air will move in by Saturday morning. Parts of the Gulf Coast will wake up to upper 40s.

Temperatures will warm through the weekend with highs climbing back into the 80s by Sunday. The weather pattern will become unsettled by Monday. Another cold front will move into the region bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will continue through Wednesday with some drier air arriving by the end of next week.