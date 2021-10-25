Cooler and drier Tuesday, Severe weather threat late Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A series of cold fronts will set the stage for a roller coaster ride of a work week weather wise.

A cold front will enter the Gulf Coast region Monday evening and slide through the area through the night. Moisture is lacking with this front, so we anticipate a few scattered clouds, but no rain. Temperatures will take a bit of a tumble overnight as skies clear out. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 50s with a light north breeze.

Tuesday will be quite nice. Light north winds and dry air will lead to sunny skies. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s. A few sports may briefly hit 80°.

SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

Clouds will increase through the day Wednesday as a more vigorous weather system slides into the Deep South out of the Plains. The chance for storms will rise Wednesday evening into Wednesday night as a warm front lifts north out of the Gulf of Mexico. As a complex of storms moves through, there will be a window when severe storms will be possible. The main threat will be damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes will be possible along the warm front. The severe threat will push east overnight with most of the wet weather exiting the region by sunrise Thursday.

Much cooler air will arrive by the end of the week. Highs Friday with only reach the middle 60s with breezy north winds. Mornings will likely drop into the 40s by the weekend.