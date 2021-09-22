Cooler and drier air arrives, Crisp and refreshing mornings ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It is fall y’all! A cold front continues to slide through the region ushering in a true taste of autumn air. This looks to stick around for several days.

A steady breeze out of the north and northwest will continue through the evening ushering in much drier air. The few clouds that remain will clear out through the night. Expect skies to go completely clear after 10 PM. It will be a great evening for stargazers. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s for much of the region. Enjoy the crisp fall air!

Th Gulf Coast is set up for a glorious streak of weather. Enjoy sunny skies for the rest of the week with lighter winds out of the north. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s. Mornings will stay cooler in the lower and middle 50s.

A slow and gentle warming trend is expected into the weekend. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 80s. The weather will be perfect for the Gulf Coast Challenge Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The outlook remains dry through the middle of next week.