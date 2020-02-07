Cooler and Brighter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast and happy Friday! It’s going to be a cold and breezy start to the day so make sure you have that extra layer!

Thankfully, it will be a bright end to the work-week. Temperatures will run below average with highs in the middle to upper 50s. The Mardi Gras Season kicks off in Downtown Mobile tonight! It will be clear and cool. An extra layer would be good to have, but while trying to get throws, that should help warm you up nicely!

This cool down, while very noticeable, will be short lived. Temperatures will look to warm up for the weekend. Another weak front will approach Saturday. This front will help reinforce comfortable temperatures and will be a mostly dry front. The rain chance will stay quite slim, at 20%. Sunday will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the middle and upper 60s with morning lows in the 40s.

Unsettled weather looks to make a return to the Gulf Coast early next week. Rain chances will rise Monday. Scattered showers and storms are likely with highs in the lower 70s. Lingering rain chances will liter the forecast next week. Temperatures will run 5-10° above seasonal norms.