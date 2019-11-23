Cooler air settling in, lovely Sunday ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy weekend, Gulf Coast!

Cooler and drier air will start to settle in overnight tonight. Lows will fall into the 40’s for most areas, but some of our most northern communities could see the upper 30’s. Our skies will continue to clear overnight with a northwest wind.

Tomorrow looks a tad bit chilly, but we will see plenty of sunshine! Highs will be below-average in the lower 60’s, but with clear skies and plenty of sun, it will be a lovely day!

The sunny and cool conditions continue for the start of your work week, but we have a slight pattern shift mid-week. A weak cold front is forecast to pass our area Tuesday into Wednesday. Since it is not very strong, you won’t notice too much of a temperature drop, but it will increase our rain chances to 30% Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A few clouds stick around for Thanksgiving, but there won’t be too much rain to worry about (10%).

Tropical Storm Sebastien is still spinning away in the Atlantic, but it is not a threat to the United States.