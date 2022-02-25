MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front has cleared the Gulf Coast. In its wake, clouds will linger though the evening and into the night.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue across the region behind a cold front. North winds will continue at a steady pace. Temperatures look to fall into 50s during the parades with overnight lows falling into the middle and upper 40s.

Scattered clouds will stick around for Saturday, but there will be more glimpses of blue sky into the afternoon. Highs will rebound into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will stay light and out of the northeast. Another cold front will move through Sunday bringing a few showers.

The weather is looking spectacular for Lundi Gras and Fat Tuesday. Highs will reach the middle and upper 60s with morning lows in the 40s.