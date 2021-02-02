Cool with Sunshine Today Before Up and Down Temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Good morning Gulf Coast! It’s a cold start to the day so bundle up! Thanks to a mostly sunny sky today we will warm up steadily though. Highs will remain below seasonal averages, in the low and mid 50s, but with lighter winds, it will feel better than yesterday.

Temperatures will fall quickly again tonight. By daybreak, Wednesday most along and north of I-10 will head for the freezing mark. Tomorrow afternoon begins a warming trend that will take us into the second half of the work-week. Highs will reach the mid and upper 50s tomorrow, then instead of lows near 30, tomorrow night will bring lows near 40.

Thursday and Friday both will see highs in the 60s. Thursday it’s highs in the upper 60s with a steady and sometimes gusty southerly wind. Clouds will increase. On Friday it’s mid-60s as rain chances increase ahead of a cold front. This will set highs back to the 50s by Saturday before a reinforcing shot of cold air arrives.

Sunday into early next week will be COLD, especially in the mornings. Sunday morning begins in the mid and upper 30s with highs in the low 50s, then Monday starts in the mid and upper 20s with highs in the 40s!