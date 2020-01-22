Cool with More Clouds Today, Milder with Rain Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was freezing again this morning and even though today will bring below seasonable temperatures, changes are already being felt. Moisture is moving in from the west and winds are lighter and more easterly.

Unlike yesterday, temperatures today will be a little more eager to climb. We’ll be in the middle 40s by lunch is where our highs were yesterday. Most today will top out in the lower 50s. About a handful of degrees higher than yesterday, but still about 10 degrees below normal.

It will be a dry day even though we begin a transition. The day starts with sunshine. Clouds will increase as the day goes on. This afternoon our sky will be mostly cloudy. A system will be approaching from the west.

Tomorrow starts with a slight chance for rain, however, by tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night, we get a soaking rain. Most will pick up a half an inch to possibly two inches of rain. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, but we are not expecting any severe weather.

With higher moisture, tonight will be warmer than the last few nights. Instead of freezing, lows will only head for the upper 30s. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 50s.

A few showers may linger into early Friday morning, especially in the Florida Panhandle. By noon on Friday, the trend will be clearing, but we won’t cool down too much.

The system that moves through will reinforce seasonable temperatures and dry conditions that will last through the weekend. That means highs near 60, mornings near 40, and plenty of sunshine! The weather for the Senior Bowl will be PERFECT Chamber of Commerce Weather.