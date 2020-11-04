Cool weather continues, Small rain chances by the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Quiet and seasonable weather has settled into the region and looks to continue through the rest of the week.

High pressure remains in charge over the eastern half of the country. This will leave the Gulf Coast weather pattern quiet and tranquil. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall. Lows will bottom out in the middle and upper 40s along and north of I-10. Coastal communities will see low temperatures in the lower and middle 50s.

A few more clouds will dot the skies Thursday ad Friday, but the pattern will remain dry. Highs will climb comfortably into the middle and upper 70s. Winds will stay light and out of the east northeast. By the weekend, moisture will increase enough to introduce small rain chances this weekend.

Moisture will increase next week as what will likely be Tropical Storm Eta enters the Gulf of Mexico. The exact impacts to our part of the Gulf Coast are uncertain, but it is something we will need to watch long term.