Cool tonight, warming up for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was a gorgeous Thursday on the Gulf Coast and looks like we can look forward to more sunshine in the days ahead.

The tranquil weather will continue into the evening and overnight ours. Breezes will stay light and out of the north northwest. Humidity will stay low with temperatures falling through the 60s. Temperatures will run below average with some spots feeling a tad chilly by Friday morning. Morning lows will range from the upper 40s in our northern counties to the middle and upper 50s near the coast.

High pressure will stay in firm control of the Gulf Coast weather pattern Friday and through the weekend. Skies will stay mostly sunny with just a few fair-weather clouds through the afternoons. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to near 80. A warming trend will continue thorough the weekend. Highs will reach the lower and middle 80s.

High temperatures could flirt with 90 by early next week under continued sunshine and dry air. A weak front will approach leading to a small rain chance by Wednesday.