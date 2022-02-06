MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! It has been a stunning day with temperatures reaching into the upper-50’s this afternoon and beautiful, blue skies. Tonight, clouds will start to build into the area, and temperatures will drop into the mid- to upper-30’s. Tomorrow, clouds will stick around in most places with a small rain chances along the coastline at 20 percent. Temperatures should stay cool with highs in the mid-50’s.

The rest of the week will stay dry! Temperatures will steadily increase through the end of the week. Low rip current risk for the next few days, and boating winds will be out of the north from 15-20 knots and decreasing to 10-15 knots later in the afternoon.

Have a great week!