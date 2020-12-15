Cool Today, Rain Late Tonight, Colder to End Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -Good morning Gulf Coast! As you head out the door reach for an extra layer or two. Temperatures begin mainly in the upper 30s and low 40s with a light northerly breeze.

We’ll warm up steadily today and most will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s under a partly sunny sky. Winds will be switching as the day goes on to northerly, to easterly, then to southeasterly as our next system approaches from the west.

By tonight rain chances will begin to increase. Most across the News 5 area will find a shower or thunderstorm between tonight and tomorrow morning. Past midday tomorrow the trend will be clearing and cooling once again. Highs will reach the low 60s before the front moves through, but temperatures will likely fall during the day as winds pick up out of the north.

Wednesday night temperatures will dip to the lower and middle 30s. The end of the work-week will bring cold/near-freezing mornings and cool afternoons. Some on Thursday may not even get out of the 40s for highs even with sunshine. Highs Friday will reach the upper 50s.

Temperatures will moderate this weekend to near seasonal averages with highs in the 60s and slight rain chances will return to the forecast.