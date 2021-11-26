Cool today, freezing tonight

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We are starting out cool and dry this morning. Radar is clearing in the wake of the cold front and is expected to stay that way through the next day or so. You should see no weather issues on your morning commute other than some wet streets with temps staying in the 40’s through mid-morning.

Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 50’s north of I-10 and lower 60’s at the beaches.

There is a FREEZE WARNING in place for Greene and George counties in MS, Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties in AL and all of our NW FL counties overnight tonight through early Saturday morning. This means below freezing temps are expected for the first time this year in the those spots…, but our northern communities will still be below freezing, just not for the first time this year…. The upper 20’s and lower 30’s are expected in those communities with 30’s expected elsewhere. Remember to protect the 5 P’s….People, plants, pets, pipes, and practice fire safety.

We keep the clouds around for the weekend with temps gradually warming back into the 60’s.