Cool start, stellar afternoon ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! I hope your ready for some stellar conditions. We have dry air settling nicely across the coast which will push off any chance of seeing rain this weekend.

The dry air allowed our temperatures to get into the 50s overnight last night into this morning. That sun will be warming us up this afternoon, but not too much, with highs in the low 80s for our inland communities and upper 70s near the coast.

The pattern will change next week. Deeper moisture will begin to arrive with a more pronounced south wind. This will lead to higher humidity and some patchy morning fog. Afternoon highs will top off in the middle 80s and lows will bottom out in the upper 60s. Expect isolated showers and storms during the afternoon hours.