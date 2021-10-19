Cool start, mostly sunny afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! We are seeing another chilly start to our day with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Some of our inland communities even go the opportunity to cool to the mid 40s.

The cool temperatures wont last too long! As we head towards the afternoon we will warm into the mid to upper 70s! We will see mostly sunny skies today with only a 10% chance of showers near the coast. Tomorrow we will see a 30% chance of showers with partly cloudy skies.

Expect clouds to build by Thursday with our next front passing through. It appears to be a weak front and will only bring a 40% chance of showers. Our temperatures wont cool down behind the front. By Saturday we will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.