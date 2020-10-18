Cool start, lovely Sunday ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We have another lovely start to our morning! Temperatures are warmer than yesterday in the mid and upper 50s. We will be warming up to the low 80s this afternoon with sunny, clear skies!

We will keep the clear skies around with an east wind at around 5 mph for today but into tomorrow our wind shifts from the south and will increase our humidity and temperatures. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 50’s inland and lower 60’s near the coastline.

.For your work week, we will start to see a warming trend with highs in the mid-80’s, lows in the mid-60’s and small rain chances at around 20%. Moisture will also creep back in which will bump up our humidity. We are also watching a couple areas in the tropics, but none are an imminent threat to the Gulf Coast. The first is in the southern Caribbean and has a low chance for development. We could see a little organization next week, but we will keep an eye on it.

The other is in the Atlantic and has a high chance for development. This will likely become a subtropical depression or storm in the next day or so. The next name on the list is Epsilon. As of now, this does not pose a threat to the Gulf Coast.