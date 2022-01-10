Cool start, clouds stick around

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

After a strong cold front moved through yesterday bringing several strong and severe storms, high pressure fills in behind as cooler and drier air ushers in. Most are starting in the 40’s and 50’s and with stubborn clouds sticking around, highs will only reach the mid-50’s today. It will also stay breezy with sustained winds from the north at around 15 mph with frequent gusts above 20 mph.

Much colder air will settle in tonight as skies clear. Lows will drop to the upper 20’s and lower 30’s north of I-10 with mid-30’s closer to the coast.

Tomorrow brings more sunshine with cool temps again in the mid-to-upper 50’s for most. As we move throughout the week, rain chances will stay low as temperatures gradually warm up to the mid-60’s by Friday. Another system is forecast to move through this weekend bringing us our next rain chance and another cooldown long term.