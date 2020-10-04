Cool start, beautiful afternoon ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! The streak of sunny, cool weather continues. We have another cool start to our day with temperatures in the low 50s.

Yesterday we had clear, blue skies and reached a high of 76 at the Mobile Regional Airport. Today will be similar with sunny conditions but the temperatures will be warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain chances are nonexistent for today and this weekend. Next week our temperatures will be in the low 80s but the sunshine will stick around until next Thursday. We are watching a possible tropical wave that could be coming towards the Gulf Coast with increased rain chances into next weekend.