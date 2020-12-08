Cool Now with Warming Trend Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! As you head out the door, reach for the jacket. Like yesterday, temperatures will be slow to climb as we’ll only manage the upper 50s, but with sunshine, it will feel quite nice.

Tonight brings another chill as temperatures dip back into the 30s. Instead of most hitting freezing north of I-10 like this morning, most will be in the mid to upper 30s with only a few spots along the highway 84 corridor that will hit freezing.

A warming trend will begin by tomorrow afternoon. Highs will reach close to seasonal averages with mid-60s as sunshine sticks around. It’s upper 60s and low 70s Thursday into Friday as each day brings a bit more clouds.

Our next system will approach Friday into Saturday in the form of a cold front. A few showers will be possible late Friday with the best chance of rain coming on Saturday. Moisture looks to be somewhat limited so not everyone will find wet weather. By Saturday night the trend looks to be clearing. Right now, Sunday and Monday look dry with much cooler temperatures, but there are some models that are hinting that the moisture from the front could linger. We’ll get a better handle on the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.