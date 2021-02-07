Cool night ahead, Unsettled weather for the work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Drier weather led to a seasonable and drier Sunday. Get set for an unsettled work week ahead weather wise for the Gulf Coast.

Dry winds will persist through the evening and into the overnight period. Mostly clear, starry skies will be a common site across the region tonight as temperatures cool down. Overnight lows will bottom out in the 30s and 40s. Some high clouds may begin moving into the region by sunrise.

Mid and high clouds will continue to increase in coverage through the day Monday. The day will be dry, and winds become easterly then southeasterly. Highs will run warmer reaching the middle 60s. A few showers will begin rolling in from the Gulf of Mexico after 9 PM Monday.

Several fronts will bring daily rain chances to the region starting Tuesday morning. The highest chance of showers and storms will come Thursday. Temperatures will likely run above average through mid-week with highs reaching the 70s. Cooler air will begin to drive into the area by the weekend.