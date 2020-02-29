Cool mornings and mild afternoons ahead for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Make sure you keep a light jacket around if you plan on heading out this evening. Overnight lows are expected to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

An area of high pressure will dominate the weather through the weekend. After a chilly start to our Saturday, we will see a nice and gentle warm-up. Highs will climb into the middle 60s, close to seasonal norms. Skies will stay mostly sunny with only a few fair-weather clouds for the afternoon. Winds will stay light and variable. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 60s and morning lows in the middle 40s. There will likely be a few more clouds moving in for the evening.

The weather pattern will become a bit more unsettled next week. A few showers will be possible Monday with highs climbing into the 70s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase for the middle of the week.