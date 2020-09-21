Cool & Dreary Days Continue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast. Today continues the theme of the weekend. Cool and a bit dreary. Rain today will mostly be light in nature and highs will only manage the low and mid-70s.

As the week moves on we’ll go on a warming trend and we’ll increase the chance for rain a bit Thursday into Friday.

TROPICS — Beta continues to remain disorganized and sheared. This means that most of the thunderstorms/strongest winds are to the NE of the center.

The forecast right now has it making landfall between Houston and Corpus Christi sometime later today. Beta then is expected to curve towards the north and northeast Tuesday into Wednesday becoming a remnant low-pressure Wednesday into Thursday and dissipate in the Mississippi Valley by the end of the week. The intensity is forecast to remain relatively unchanged until landfall in Texas due to moderate wind shear that is enough to keep the storm from strengthening, but not enough to dissipate it.

If whatever is left of Beta makes it to Alabama, it will likely just be a wave of rain that will keep our rain chances higher towards the back half of this week. It is not a threat here.

The disturbance we were watching in Florida over the weekend is no longer being investigated by the National Hurricane Center. This is because they are not expecting development as conditions in the eastern Gulf are expected to be hostile for any tropical development which is good and welcomed news. We’ll keep you posted if we see any changes to that.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Hurricane Teddy is heading north into the Atlantic and will not be a threat to the U.S. Wilfred is now remnants and will not impact land. Another wave in the northern Atlantic had a medium chance for development but is heading east, away from the U.S.