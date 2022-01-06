Cool down tonight, rain this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good evening, Gulf Coast! The clouds have backed off in many areas today, so temperatures jumped into the low 70’s this afternoon. This evening, a cold front will pass through and bring a few showers to the area. That front should pass by 6pm, and clouds will continue to clear out with temps dropping quickly to the upper 20’s and lower 30’s by Friday morning.

The sunshine will return Friday as highs only top out in the mid-50’s. We warm up and stay mostly dry through Saturday before another cold front moves through Saturday night into Sunday bringing the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms to end the weekend. Once that clears out, cooler and drier air will filter in to start next work week.