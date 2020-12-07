Cool Days and Cold Night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today begins chilly with temperatures mainly in the 40s. A steady and sometimes gusty north wind will make it feel even chillier at times. We’ll only warm to the mid and upper 50s today. Thankfully it’s a mostly sunny sky.

With clear skies and lighter winds tonight will be cold. Most will see temperatures head for the mid 30s, however, we may dip to or below freezing along and north of the I-10 corridor.

Temperatures remain below average for our Tuesday as we’ll only manage upper 50s again, but like today, it comes with sunshine.

A warming trend will begin mid-week which will see our temperatures return to near seasonal average before above average temperatures round out the work-week with highs near 70 and lows will be in the 40s.

Our next rain chance arrives Friday night into Saturday before cooler and drier air arrives Sunday into early next week.