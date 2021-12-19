Cool, Crisp Winds Sunday, More Rain Over the Next Few Days

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front clearing the Gulf Coast Sunday morning will lead to a much cooler day.

Overcast skies will continue through the first half of the day. We anticipate some clearing especially in our inland continues for the afternoon. Northerly breezes will gust up to 25 mph. Highs will hold in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will cool quickly through the evening and overnight period with lighter winds. Lows will dip into the lower 40s for most of the region.

Clouds will stream back into the region Monday with an area of low pressure passing through the northern Gulf of Mexico. Highs will not get out of the 50s. Showers will increase in coverage through the late evening and into the overnight hours.

Tuesday will be another cool, cloudy day for the Gulf Coast. A few showers will be possible, but no heavy rain is expected. Sunny skies will return for the second half of the week leading up to Christmas. Highs will return to the 70 by Christmas Day.