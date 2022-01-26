Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

We start this morning chilly and dry with clear skies and temps in the 30’s and 40’s. We do have a brisk north wind at around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, so that temp will feel colder when you get a gust of wind.

Throughout the day, the breezy conditions will stick around with tons of sunshine and no rain chance. Highs today will reach the mid-50’s with that brisk north wind continuing. Tonight will stay clear with lows dropping to near freezing north of I-10 and upper 30’s and lower 40’s at the coast.

We stay dry for Thursday with highs warming up into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. A mostly dry cold front will pass through Friday which may bring a few dribbles of rain, but most will stay dry. You will likely just notice a cloudy and breezy day, with a reinforcing shot of cold air coming for the weekend. We are talking 20’s in the mornings and 40’s and 50’s through the afternoons!