Cool and Sunny Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

Most are starting off chilly with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s and mostly clear skies. We will see tons of sunshine today, but with cooler air still filtering in, most will stay in the 50’s for most of today. Some may hit in the 60 degree mark.

Tonight will be another chilly night with lows similar to last night in the mid-to-upper 30’s north of I-10, close to 40 along I-10 and mid-40’s right at the beaches under mostly clear skies.

The rain chance stays at zero for the next couple of days with temps starting to rebound into the 70’s heading into Thanksgiving.

We will stay dry through most of Thanksgiving day with highs near 70 degrees, but clouds will build through the afternoon as our next cold front approaches. The good news is this front looks to be more on the dry side with only a 10% to 20% rain chance Thanksgiving evening into the overnight hours. Regardless, the front and whatever rain is left will likely move out before sunrise Black Friday. Moving into Friday and the weekend, cooler air will rush in yet again.