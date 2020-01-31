Cool and Soggy Today; Better Weekend Weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday Gulf Coast! Reach for the rain gear as you head out the door today.

A swath of rain will move in as a low pressure treks across the northern Gulf of Mexico. Rain will be scattered, but the highest chance for rain will be closer to the coast and east of I-65. Most will pick up around a half inch of rain, but areas farther inland might only see a few light sprinkles. The highest chance of rain will come around midday. In the afternoon, rain will gradually clear while the clouds stick around.

With the rain and clouds, today will be a cool and sometimes chilly day. Temperatures begin in the upper 40s and lower 50s. This afternoon, we’ll only top out in the upper 50s.

Tonight continues a slow clearing trend. We’ll continue to keep a slight chance for a light passing shower into tomorrow morning. By lunchtime tomorrow our sky will become completely dry. Clouds will be a little more persistent. Tomorrow will see some peeks of sunshine, but some may be stuck with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures tomorrow will be seasonable with highs near 60.

The clouds will be gone on Sunday which means it will be a lovely day. It will be sunshine and mild with highs in the middle 60s. A warming trend kicks off the new work-week. Highs on Monday may approach 70. We’ll be dry, but rain will move in by Tuesday. We’ll enter an unsettled stretch of weather Tuesday through Thursday as each day will bring above normal temperatures and scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. It won’t be until Thursday late when the rain moves away and seasonable temperatures return.