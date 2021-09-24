Cool and crisp start, tons of sun

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast and happy Friday!

Today we start off with a chill in the air! Most are waking up in the low-to-mid 50’s with upper 50’s closer to the coast. There is a light north wind with mostly clear skies as well. This afternoon, temperatures will warm to the mid-to-upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Get out there and enjoy!

This evening after the sun sets, the temperatures will fall quickly into the 60’s and 50’s under clear skies. So grab a jacket if you plan on heading out to the Baldwin County Fair or to catch a high school football game.

Looking ahead to your weekend, morning lows will stay in the 50’s, but we do see our high temperatures warm back into the lower 80’s. The sunshine will continue with mostly clear skies. A great weekend to get out and enjoy the beach or the boat, or go hiking, walking, or biking!

Heading into next week, the temperatures will continue to warm into the mid 80’s for most and the sunshine will stick around heading through midweek.

TROPICS: We are tracking three different disturbances in the tropics…The one we are keeping the closest eye on is a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa with a medium chance for development. We have plenty of time to watch. Sam is now a category 1 hurricane and the system is expected to rapidly intensify heading through the warm Atlantic waters. Sam is expected to reach category 4 status later this weekend. Currently, it does not appear that Sam will be a significant threat to the U.S. We will continue to monitor this system as it moves west.