Cool and crisp mornings, Several sunny days ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The weather pattern so far this week as truly encapsulated fall on the Gulf Coast. This streak of sunshine and cool days looks to stick around.

Breezes will remain light and out of the northeast this evening. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures should fall back readily after sunset. It will be another chilly night for the region. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 40s inland to near 50 at the coast. A light breeze should stick around keeping the frost threat minimal in our northern spots.

The middle of the work week continues to look quiet and mild weather wise. Skies will stay sunny Wednesday and Thursday. Cool starts will lead to mild afternoons. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 for most of the region. Winds will be stronger over the water leading to a small craft advisory and a high risk for rip currents.

Temperatures will warm by Friday and the weekend. Highs will climb back into the 70s with morning lows in the 50s. A few more clouds will dot the sky each day. A cold front is slated to approach the region early next week. At this time, it appears its impact will be minimal. Rain chances will remain low with some extra clouds.