Cool and crisp morning, sunny and dry afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)

A cold front passed through yesterday ushering in cooler and drier air. Most are starting this morning in the 50’s with lower 60’s at the coast. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70’s for most today under sunny skies. The humidity will stay low so it will feel lovely! Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Lows tonight will drop even lower to the low-to-mid 50’s. Skies will be clear with a north wind at around 5 mph and low humidity. Looking ahead to your Friday, we start off cool in the low-to-mid 50’s, but similar to today, temperatures will warm quickly into the upper 70’s with tons of sun.

As we move through the weekend, the sunshine and dry air continues, but temperatures will slowly and gradually increase to the 80’s with lows in the 60’s. There is no significant rain chance in our 7 day forecast.

Latest track of Tropical Depression 18

TROPICS: Peter and Rose are fizzling out and will stay in the Atlantic. There is also the remnants of Odette in the northern Atlantic that have a medium chance for re-development. This does not look to be a threat to our neighborhood. We are also closely watching Tropical Depression 18 that formed Wednesday afternoon. The short term track takes it west-northwest with steady strengthening expected. TD 18 is forecast to become a tropical storm later today (next name is Sam) and a major hurricane next week. The long term track is quite up in the air, but we will continue to keep you updated.