Cool and cloudy tonight, Sunshine returns through the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cool and cloudy weather has settled into the region. Chilly morning, mild afternoons, and bone-dry weather will dictate the weather pattern going forward.

Scattered clouds and steady winds will continue through the evening. Some gradual clearing is expected through the night and the strong wind will begin to slowly relax. We are set for some chilly nights. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Temperatures will remain cool for Saturday. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s. By Sunday, temperatures will warm into the 70s. Sunshine will continue into next week with a stretch of beautiful, seasonable temperatures. Another cold front is slated to move through the region late next week.