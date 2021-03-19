Cool and Cloudy Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday Gulf Coast! It’s going to be a cool day along the Gulf Coast. Highs will only top out around 60 under a mostly cloudy sky. It won’t be as windy today, but we’ll still get a steady northerly breeze.

Tonight turns chilly again with mid to upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. A little more sunshine breaks through tomorrow with low to mid 60s. Sunday starts cool in the 40s, but with a mostly sunny sky we will warm to the upper 60s.

Highs return to the 70s Monday as winds return to southerly. By Tuesday we’ll move into a somewhat unsettled pattern as scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast with highs mid 70s.