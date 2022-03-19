MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday evening, Gulf Coast! After showers and storms impacted the Gulf Coast Friday, we were left with gorgeous weather to start the weekend. Sunny skies today brought our temperature up into the upper-60’s and low-70’s. Tonight, temperatures will get cool dropping into the low-40’s with clear skies for most of the overnight period. You may see a few clouds tomorrow with temperatures reaching into the low- to mid-70’s with no rain chances throughout the day.

We will steer clear of the rain chances through Monday with another system set to impact the News 5 area by Tuesday evening. Temperatures will warm up into the mid- to upper-70’s, and some storms may be severe Tuesday night into Wednesday. After that front passes through, a few showers may develop in northwest Florida heading into Thursday, but temperatures will cool off heading into the weekend with low rain chances and mostly clear skies.