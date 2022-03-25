MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Friday evening, Gulf Coast! How about those beautiful, sunny skies that we had today? Temperatures have reached into the low-70’s, and it will stay clear heading into the overnight hours as well. It will get cool, though, with temperatures similar to last night in the mid-40’s. This weekend will be filled with gorgeous weather. It will be warm in the mid-70’s, and there will be plenty of sunshine. There is also a low risk for rip currents this weekend, so take advantage and head out to the beach!

Next week will bring sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday, but rain chances will return for Wednesday night into Thursday with a possibility for some severe storms as a cold front passes through the area.. We will slowly warm up into the low-80’s by Tuesday before cooling a bit on Thursday into the upper-70’s.

Have a great weekend!