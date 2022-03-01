MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Tuesday evening and Happy Mardi Gras! It was a stunning day across the Gulf Coast with temperatures reaching up into the low-70’s with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures will quickly cool off after the sun sets dropping into the low-40’s, so make sure to have that jacket handy this evening and heading out the door tomorrow. Luckily, though, we will have another beautiful day tomorrow as temperatures will be in the mid-70’s by the afternoon with sunny skies across the region.

For the rest of the week, you can expect more days with sunny skies, and temperatures will slowly rise into the upper-70’s by the weekend. Rain chances will stay at a minimum until Sunday when we have a small jump to a 10 percent rain chance. Rain chances will continue to rise early next week, though, so make sure to stay up-to-date on the latest forecast as we get closer to the weekend.