Cool and breezy today and this weekend, colder air coming next week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday Gulf Coast!

The cold front has cleared our area ushering in cooler and drier air. Highs today will reach the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with the clouds sticking around for most of the day. There could be some isolated showers this morning that will clear out quickly after sunrise. Lows tonight will drop in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s for most spots.

Your weekend looks chilly but clear with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s.

The next cold front we are tracking will make its way through our area early next week. Temperatures could drop around 30 degrees on Tuesday with most of us waking up in the 20’s on Wednesday morning. Wind chill temperatures could reach the upper teens, so dig out your warmest jackets, gloves and hats! This cold air will stick around at least until next weekend.

The tropics are quiet.