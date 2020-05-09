Cool afternoon, lovely Evening ahead

Mobile, Ala, (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! This morning we woke up to temperatures in the low 50s. We have a light breeze around 10 mph from the NE. A front just moved through our area leaving behind drier conditions!

The front is still moving through with a lingering 10% chance of a light this afternoon. This is mainly for the communities down by the coast. We will have partly cloudy skies this afternoon. That front is cooling down our temperatures! This afternoon we will be sitting in the low 70s which is well below average.

It is a great day to go outside and enjoy the Gulf Coast. The winds will start to pick up to around 10-15 mph this afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph. A high pressure is dominating the Southeast bringing us a stretch of quiet weather! Our Mother’s Day forecast looks lovely with temperatures in the upper 70s and sunny conditions.

We will have a streak of sunshine and sunny conditions with a slow warming trend. We should be back in the low 80s by Monday and heating up to the mid 80s by mid-week. The next chance of rain is on Thursday with a 20% chance of showers. Friday Morning thunderstorms are possible with the next front that will be passing our region.